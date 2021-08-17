Downtown Vernon transformed for Christmas movie shoot

Downtown Vernon – or one block of it, at least – was transformed into a Christmas market for a movie shoot on Monday.

Shooting began on the Christmas Alone Together holiday movie.

Set and prop workers filled the downtown pedestrian plaza on the 2900 block of 30th Avenue with Christmas trees, decorations and market booths with a holiday flare.

There was even a horse-drawn carriage and fake snow.

The movie action drew many curious onlookers, and actors and extras could be seen bundled in winter toques and parkas.

The wildfire smoke hanging over the region at least gave a winter-ish grey to the skies, and cooler weather meant actors weren't sweltering in 30-degree heat like we have seen recently.

Filming downtown is expected to continue for two more days.

The street was transformed into "Pineville Market" for the day, and the director could be heard barking instructions to the camera crew, extras and traffic controllers over a loudspeaker.

Vancouver producer Gilles Laplante says the film is expected to be released this winter.

Laplante is hoping to bring more film productions to Vernon and the rest of the Okanagan.

"There’s such a vast array of great locations in Vernon, and I hope to develop more projects with Vernon in mind," he said.

Filming will continue downtown on Wednesday and Thursday.