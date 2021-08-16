Fire excursion in steep terrain at wildfire near Mabel Lake

Photo: BCWS

The Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake saw a fire excursion on Sunday in windy conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service says the excursion occurred in steep terrain at the southern end of the fire.

Helicopters were able to bucket in the area with success, the wildfire service says.

There was Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour (low to moderately vigorous ground fire) observed yesterday, and there continues to be limited fire growth to the northeast.

The fire was last mapped at an estimated 4,733.7 hectares after merging with the Tsuius Creek wildfire last week.

Crews are continuing with hand ignitions on the south and west sides.

On the west side, crews and heavy equipment have made significant progress securing the area nearest to Mabel Lake. A machine guard was completed to protect structures along Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.



Structure protection has been removed from all structures in the vicinity of the fire as its threat has been reduced.