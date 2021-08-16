VSAR comes to rescue after boat capsized on Kalamalka Lake, Sunday

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue came to the aid of boaters on Kalamalka Lake, Sunday, whose vessel took on water and capsized.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police received a report at 5:40 p.m. that four people were stranded in the water.

Police requested the assistance of Vernon Search and Rescue, who launched their boat and safely brought all the individuals back to shore.

No injuries were reported in the incident.



"We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to our amazing search and rescue volunteers for their dedication, quick response, and ongoing commitment to our community," Terleski added.