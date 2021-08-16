Greater Vernon Chamber to host federal election all-candidates forum Sept. 8

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Greater Vernon Chamber is organizing an all-candidates forum as the federal election nears.

The chamber will host the forum via Zoom, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

"Given the condensed timeline for this campaign, it is essential that local voters have an opportunity to hear from the candidates as well as having a chance to ask questions of the candidates directly," says chamber manager Dan Proulx.

"The chamber membership reflects the greater community – businesses and non-profits – and what happens at the federal level is extremely important, whether it’s COVID recovery, the labour shortage or taxation. We encourage all residents to review the policy platforms of each candidate and to make an informed choice."

Announced candidates include Conservative incumbent Mel Arnold, Liberal challenger Shelley Desautels, Andrea Gunner of the Green Party, and the NDP's Ron Johnston.

Details on registration for the forum will be made available soon.