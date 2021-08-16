Ron Johnston acclaimed as NDP candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Photo: Contributed

The federal NDP have their candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap in the federal election.

Ron Johnston has been acclaimed as candidate in the riding.

The family man, mechanical designer, and organizer has lived in the region for more than 15 years.

In a press release, Johnston says he "believes strongly in fighting climate change to preserve the natural beauty of the region, to sustain residents’ way of life," and to ensure youth have a healthy and sustainable future.

Johnston has worked with both the provincial and federal NDP electoral district associations, having most recently worked on the successful campaign of MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

"Made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap continue to experience first hand, every day, the devastating effects of the lack of affordable housing, the opioid epidemic, rampant homelessness, income inequality, and the lack of affordable childcare," says Johnston.

"The ever-worsening climate crisis has deeply affected the region with record-breaking heat waves, spoiled fruit crops, and historic wildfires. These crises stem from decades of inaction and failed leadership from Liberal and Conservative governments," he charges.

Johnston says he will "fight for progressive policies that focus on the well-being of everyday Canadians and Indigenous peoples, not on increasing profits for the wealthy and corporations."

He supports expanded health-care coverage, including universal pharmacare, fully funded early childhood education, increased investments in affordable housing, funding green energy projects, implementing a wealth tax, and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

"Working class people are underrepresented in politics. I’m running to give power back to everyday Canadians and to make the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share," he said.