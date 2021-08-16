'Significant damage' reported to multiple structures in Killiney Beach area overnight

Photo: Ashley Bridgen

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service confirms multiple structure losses on the Westside Sunday night to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

"We did lose structures last night, but we don't know how many at this point," says fire information officer Noelle Kekula.

She says the fire showed Rank 4 to 5 behaviour with steady winds all night long.

Rank 4 refers to a "highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire," while Rank 5 means an "extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire."

"It was a very challenging night," Kekula said Monday.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Residents of Killiney Beach are beginning to share images of their burned homes.

While Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reports "significant damage" to multiple structures in the area, Ashley Bridgen shared a photo to the White Rock Lake Fire Information Page on Facebook of her home on Killarney Place engulfed in flames.

"Our place burning to the ground," she wrote.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reports significant damage to multiple structures in the Killiney Beach area overnight as drought conditions and high winds increased fire action on the White Rock Lake wildfire.

"Due to evolving conditions, crews have not been able to complete a full assessment of structure damage," the emergency operations centre reports.

More information will be provided to property owners and the media as it becomes available, the EOC said shortly before 9 a.m.

"Cooler temperatures are forecast for today and tomorrow, but fires remain out of control and are expected to be active today. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire crews will continue suppression efforts on the ground and in the air today. People are asked to stay away from areas close to the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support."

Residents in evacuation alert areas are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period.

Photo: Contributed White Rock Lake fire photo taken from across the lake from Canadian Lake View Estates in Vernon at about 11:15pm on Sunday

ORIGINAL: 5 a.m.

Firefighters were battling the White Rock Lake wildfire along Westside Road all night, where there are fears that structures may have been lost.

Power was lost to most of Westside Road north of Shelter Cove at 11:50 p.m., according to BC Hydro. Residents around that time reported seeing numerous fire trucks heading up Westside Road from West Kelowna.

A resident of the Killiney Beach area took to social media overnight Sunday to say she watched her home on her security cameras until flames hit it. When power was lost, so did the feed to the many security cameras residents were watching over their homes with.

The Central Okanagan Regional District and BC Wildfire Service has not yet confirmed any structural losses along Westside Road.

In a late-night video update, the BC Wildfire Service said the White Rock Lake fire took "a significant run" along the Westside of Okanagan Lake Sunday afternoon and night.

Incident commander Mark Healey says increased fire activity was seen on the southern flank of the fire above Killiney Beach and along Westside Road to the Six Mile Creek area. He said crews would be battling the flames all night.

The weather Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers. Cooler temperatures with a high of 22 C. Light at times gusty NW winds. An upper low tracking across northern Washington State will give mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Tuesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day.