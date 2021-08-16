Crews battle White Rock Lake fire along Westside Road all night

Photo: Contributed White Rock Lake fire photo taken from across the lake from Canadian Lake View Estates in Vernon at about 11:15pm on Sunday

Firefighters were battling the White Rock Lake wildfire along Westside Road all night, where there are fears that structures may have been lost.

Power was lost to most of Westside Road north of Shelter Cove at 11:50 p.m., according to BC Hydro. Residents around that time reported seeing numerous fire trucks heading up Westside Road from West Kelowna.

A resident of the Killiney Beach area took to social media overnight Sunday to say she watched her home on her security cameras until flames hit it. When power was lost, so did the feed to the many security cameras residents were watching over their homes with.

The Central Okanagan Regional District and BC Wildfire Service has not yet confirmed any structural losses along Westside Road.

In a late-night video update, the BC Wildfire Service said the White Rock Lake fire took "a significant run" along the Westside of Okanagan Lake Sunday afternoon and night.

Incident commander Mark Healey says increased fire activity was seen on the southern flank of the fire above Killiney Beach and along Westside Road to the Six Mile Creek area. He said crews would be battling the flames all night.

The weather Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers. Cooler temperatures with a high of 22 C. Light at times gusty NW winds. An upper low tracking across northern Washington State will give mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Tuesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day information becomes available.