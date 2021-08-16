Strong winds expected early in the week, rain and cooler temperatures in this weeks forecast for the Thompson-Okanagan region

Victoria Femia

Rain is on the horizon for the Thompson-Okanagan, however strong gusts of wind are expected to continue early in the week.



Winds of 60 km/h hit the region on Sunday and Environment Canada Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau expects that to continue into Monday.

“We are expecting stronger winds, the steady winds will be out 20 to 30 km/h with gusts potential up to 50 or 60 km/h, also with that we’re looking at a good chance of rain,” said Bau.

Kamloops should expect up to 10 millimeters of precipitation with a risk of thunderstorms.

The rest of the Okanagan Valley is forecast for up to five millimeters of rain.

This week will see more seasonal temperatures, says Bau, which are highs of about 26 to 27 C for the Okanagan and about 28 C for Kamloops.



Bau says the smoky conditions will continue to linger until at least Tuesday evening.

“[The smoke] is kind of contingent on the forest fires behaving as they are… with the rain of course that could definitely have a positive impact on the fires in terms of limiting or shrinking the growth of fires,” says Bau.

“Rain will see if that will help temper down the forest fires, if so, then the probability of smoke will probably decrease.”

Rain showers are expected for Vernon and Kelowna with temperature expected to hit 24 C on Monday and 19 C by Tuesday.

Penticton will see a high of 25 C on Monday with a chance of rain and 19 C on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, while Kamloops is forecast to reach 22 C on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days.

There will be a high of 27 C through the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The mercury will peak at a high of 26 C for Friday and Saturday in Kelowna, Kamloops and Penticton, while Vernon will cap at 25 C on Friday and 24 C on Saturday.