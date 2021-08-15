Maintenance to a set of stairs at the BX Falls trail will be closed for upgrades

Photo: RDNO BX Falls trail

A section of the BX Falls trail will be closed for upgrades.

The Regional District of North Okanagan advised trail users that upgrades to the second-set of stairs near the BX Falls will be taking place in the coming weeks.

The project will require a complete closure of a short section just past the falls.

According to the RDNO the remainder of the trail, including access to the falls, will remain open to the public for the project’s duration.

“For your safety, please respect the closure and obey all safety signs,” The RDNO wrote on their Facebook page.

The closure will take place from Aug. 23 to Oct. 31.