Photo: Hannah Lambert

The City of Vernon was blanketed with thick smoke Sunday afternoon.

Castanet reader Hannah Lambert says the smoke blew in around 3 p.m.

"Spent the day at Vernon waterslides. It started off clear and around 3 p.m. thick dark smoke covered the sky," she said.

The smoke is coming from the White Rock Lake Fire currently burning west of Vernon. The fire is estimated at 62,273 hectares in size. Live updates on that fire can be found here.