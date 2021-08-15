Smoke turns day to night in North Okanagan

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

Day has turned to night in Spallumcheen as a massive cloud of smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire fully blocks out the sun.

Street lights turned on as the sky turned black Sunday afternoon.

High winds are hitting the White Rock Lake fire, causing “heightened” fire activity. Smoke from the fire is blowing northeast, with the skies relatively clear to the south of the fire. The City of Vernon is sitting under a thick orange glow.

The Tremont Creek fire, north of Logan Lake, is also contributing to the terrible air quality.

4 o'clock in the afternoon and dark as night, west of Spallumcheen, BC.



Terrifying. @weathernetwork #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/gyqGTXv5LB — Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) August 15, 2021

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

The City of Vernon was blanketed with thick smoke Sunday afternoon.

Castanet reader Hannah Lambert says the smoke blew in around 3 p.m.

"Spent the day at Vernon waterslides. It started off clear and around 3 p.m. thick dark smoke covered the sky," she said.

The smoke is coming from the White Rock Lake Fire currently burning west of Vernon. The fire is estimated at 62,273 hectares in size. Live updates on that fire can be found here.