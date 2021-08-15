The City of Vernon is specifying which properties can use their new bins as water buckets

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The City of Vernon is clarifying which areas of the city are advised to fill new 240L garbage bins with water to prevent wildfires.

In light of the ongoing wildfire situation, some portions of Vernon have been offered a temporary alternative use for the new carts. These residences are located in the wildland-urban interface and could be at higher risk of having spot fires develop.

Only residents in four specific areas may choose to roll the new carts to the end of their driveways and fill them with water for quick and easy access for themselves and their neighbours.

The four areas that may use this temporary option include:

Canadian Lakeview Estates

Adventure Bay

The southwest portion of Tronson Road

Eastside Road

The city asks that if you choose to use the cart for water, to fill it only three-quarters of the way to avoid damaging the cart, leave the cart lid open, and include a smaller bucket for easy water transfer.



Residents being offered this option have received a letter detailing specifics of this recommendation.



All other residents in Vernon are asked to use the new carts for waste collection only. If a cart filled with water is unknowingly lifted by the automated waste collection truck, it can damage the truck and the cart, says City of Vernon Spokesperson, Christy Poirier.



If residents in other portions of the City would like to use a different container for water, ensure the container is clearly marked or the lid is open for this purpose.



At this time there is an evacuation alert in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates, Adventure Bay and a portion of Tronson Road.



Properties on Eastside Road are not under evacuation alert, but the water bin use is being made out of the risk of it being a heavily treed area.