A woman is searching for her black and white Tegu lizard that went missing in the SilverStar and Tillicum area, Friday

Photo: Jamie Klein Kitty, missing lizard

A resident in the Tillicum and SilverStar area is asking the public to keep an eye out for her black and white Tegu lizard, which went missing on Friday.

The lizard's name is Kitty and was last seen in the Tillicum and SilverStar area.

The owner of the reptile, Jamie Klein, says Kitty is about the size of a cat and is friendly as he is used for teaching vet technicians and students, exotic animal handling and medicine.

Klein doesn’t expect Kitty to attack anyone, however, since he is out alone he could be spooked, so, if someone comes in contact with Kitty, Klein asks for people to handle him carefully.

She recommends picking Kitty up by the base of his tail, behind the back legs and do not pick him up from the tip of his tail.

If caught, Kitty can be placed in a box or crate and if needed, he can be fed chicken eggs, dog food, mice as well as water.

Klein said Kitty is a slow animal that won’t run away or turn and attack someone.

The 10-pound reptile somehow got out of his enclosure on Friday and Klein is unsure if Kitty is injured.



If found or spotted, people are asked to contact Klein at 604-786-7385 and/or call the Vernon Veterinary Clinic.