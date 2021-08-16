Evacuee centres around the North Okanagan continue to take in evacuees due to the White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: Darren Handschuh Armstrong IPE evacuation centre

Due to the White Rock Lake wildfire various evacuee centres around the North Okanagan remain open and are actively taking in evacuees.

The Vernon ESS centre, located at the Dogwood Gym at 3409 35th Ave, is open everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City of Vernon Spokesperson, Christy Poirier, says if people are placed in an evacuation order they should register online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca, which will help them in the process of heading into the ESS centre.

This will also help people if they need service referrals for basic needs, including accommodations, food and essential items.

Upon arrival at the Vernon ESS centre, people will be greeted by a volunteer and will then take part in COVID screening.

The centre opened on Aug. 1 and since then more than 1600 people have registered, but the team has also taken part in hundreds more requests for service in other jurisdictions.

“We don’t have an idea of when this thing may be done but we are here and ready to help out as we’re needed,” said Poirier.

Poirier also thanked the volunteers who’ve helped at the centre as well as outside organizations who’ve been a part of supporting the evacuees at the centre.

The IPE in Armstrong is also actively taking in evacuees.

Mayor Chris Pieper says they’ve received hundreds of evacuees, including animals at the grounds.

At this time, Pieper says the centre is half-full and can fit more evacuees if needed.

“The evacuees are doing well, the community is really supporting them a lot,” says Pieper.

Residents in the community have been dropping off donations for evacuees, however, Pieper says they can’t accept anymore donations at this time, and recommends people donate supplies to other charities.

The O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon has also been doing it’s part in taking in evacuees both human and animals.

“We had a few hundred animals arrive on site and more than a dozen families. Animals and people were arriving every hour,” says Sherrille Franks, Manager of the O’Keefe Ranch.

Unfortunately, the Ranch had to evacuate most of the animals and evacuees once the fire became more of a risk to the area.

Due to the uncertainty and unpredictability of the White Rock Lake fire, the ranch has to stay evacuated until there is some control over the blaze.

“It took 26 people an average of nine hours each to evacuate the Ranch. This equates to 234 man hours. We cannot suddenly open again and then suddenly evacuate if the fire starts to roar once more. Until there is some control on the fire in our direction, we must stay evacuated,” said Franks.