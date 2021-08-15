Strong gusts of winds expected to roll through Interior Sunday afternoon

Photo: Contributed Aug. 14 from Lake Country looking across Okanagan Lake at the White Rock Lake fire.

Strong gusts of winds are expected to hit B.C’s Interior Sunday afternoon.

A cold front forecast to roll through the Interior Sunday will bring strong winds, gusting to an expected 70 km/h.

Jonathan Bau, Environment Canada meteorologist, says ”breezy” 20 to 30 km/h wind conditions will be steady through the day, but in the afternoon there's potential for strong gusts to hit parts of the Interior.

“Because the atmosphere is unstable, when this cold front comes in later this afternoon, with that potential is when we’re expecting winds higher up in the atmosphere to mix down into the surface,” said Bau.

Wildfire crews are expecting the winds to cause extreme fire behaviour on several of the large fires burning in the region, including the White Rock Lake fire west of Vernon and the Tremont Creek fire surrounding Logan Lake.

Kevin Skrepnek, former chief fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service, took to Twitter Saturday night to say "I have never been more concerned than I am for what this province will face in the next ~36 hours."

The daytime high for Sunday is forecast to reach 32 C and with a low tonight of 16 C.

While the wind is expected to rapidly grow the fires, smoke conditions are expected to be variable across the province during the unstable weather conditions.

The Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, South Okanagan, South Thompson and Shuswap are amongst several areas of the province that are under a smoky skies bulletin, although conditions have improved somewhat since Saturday.