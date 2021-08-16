Second quarter Vernon RCMP report focuses on priorities as 5,319 calls made to police

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police responded to 5,319 calls for service in Vernon over the course of the second quarter.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP's first quarter policing report shows there were also 1,451 Criminal Code offenses and 819 property offenses.

In Coldstream there were 428 calls for service.

Enderby had the highest number of service calls in the North Okanagan rural unit with 570, Spallumcheen had 387, Lumby had 294, Armstrong had 282, Westside had 213 and Falkland had 97.

In traffic enforcement duties, there were 475 violation tickets handed out in Vernon from April to June.

Between Vernon and Coldstream there were 36 impared drivers taken off the road by way of suspension or charge.

“During this reporting period, the Downtown Enforcement Unit liaised with the street entrenched population, provided referral information and conducted enforcement action,” Supt. Shawna Baher's report to council states.

During the course of their duties, DEU executed 59 warrants of arrests and recommended 14 investigations for charge approval. Of the 14 investigations, six involved persons charged with failure to comply with police or court imposed conditions.

In a breakdown of second quarter common crime statistics, theft under $5,000 had the highest number of files with 85 in April, 89 in May and 78 in June.

There were 50 assaults in April, 37 in May and 41 in June.

Thefts from vehicles totalled 64 in April, 60 in May and 34 in June.