Evacuation orders and alerts expand across North Okanagan in face of White Rock Lake blaze

Photo: Laurel Neufeld

UPDATE: 11:35 p.m.

In a late-night video update, the BC Wildfire Service says the White Rock Lake fire took "a significant run" along the Westside of Okanagan Lake this afternoon and evening.

Incident commander Mark Healey says increased fire activity was seen on the southern flank of the fire above Killiney Beach and along Westside Road to the Six Mile Creek area.

Healey confirmed the fire "spotted" across the creek about 4:30-5 p.m. and has since moved farther up the hill. However, aircraft were unable to action the area before it got too dark.

Despite very dark, smoke-filled skies this evening and falling ash, Healey reassured residents crews would be on the fire around the clock and are "doing their best to protect structures."

UPDATE: 11 p.m.

The emergency social services reception centre at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre is closing for the night at 11:15 p.m.

Evacuees from the White Rock Lake wildfire needing assistance can call 1-800-585-9559 until midnight.

The centre will reopen in the morning.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel on Highway 97 and 97A to minimize impact on evacuations currently underway in Spallumcheen.

If you must travel, caution and drive safely, police advise, as thick smoke is causing reduced visibility on roadways.

For a complete list of areas under evacuation in Spallumcheen, click here.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

More evacuation orders have been issued for the White Rock Lake wildfire burning north of Vernon.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation oder for Pinaus Lake, the Sweetsbridge and Cedar Hill areas, and an evacuation alert for Yankee Flats.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

All addresses at Pinaus Lake.

Areas of Sweetsbridge and Cedar Hill neighbourhoods east to the CSRD boundary, as shown on the map below.

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following areas:

Existing Areas: Areas of Falkland, Six Mile Road, and Joyce Lake.

Expanded Areas: Glenemma, Yankee Flats Road area north to 1924 Yankee Flats Rd., and Salmon River Road Area north to 1912 Salmon River Rd.

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The southern portion of the Township of Spallumcheen west of Highway 97A remains on evacuation order, while the northern section is on evacuation alert.

Areas to the east of the highway are not affected at this time, the township advises.

For a complete list of areas under evacuation in Spallumcheen, click here.

The information clarifies an earlier headline which indicated a larger area of the municipality was under evacuation.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

UPDATE: 7:50 pm.

The BC Wildfire Service says aggressive fire behaviour Sunday evening on the northeast flank of the White Rock Lake fire north of Naswhito Creek saw the fire jump 2.5 kilometres across Six Mile Creek.

A five-hectare fire was detected northeast of Six Mile Creek and continuous extreme wildfire behaviour is expected over the coming hours.

Active and aggressive fire behaviour was also observed on the southern flank.

Air resources were grounded Sunday evening due to heavy smoke and low visibility.

UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen has now expanded its evacuation order to include all areas previously on alert.

If you need assistance to evacuate, contact the township at 250-546-3013.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of North Okanagan has also expanded its evacuation order to Irish Creek Road due to White Rock Lake fire.

"Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the RDNO has again expanded the evacuation order for a portion of Electoral Area B above Westside Road. The order now includes properties located on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road," the district says.

The order includes all 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road, previously on evacuation alert and not within the Okanagan Indian Band reserve No. 1.

Police and other agencies will be expediting the evacuation. Area residents must leave immediately.

The City of Vernon has also reopened its emergency services reception centre at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre to assist evacuees from the surrounding area.

Currently, Canadian Lakeview Estates, Adventure Bay, and Tronson Road addresses between 8125 and 9280 remain on evacuation alert within the City of Vernon. There are no evacuation orders within the city.

The city says it continues to monitor the situation and is in close communication with BC Wildfire Service.

Evacuees are asked to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca and to only attend the reception centre if they require service referrals. It is strongly recommended that evacuees find accommodations with family or friends if possible, as commercial accommodations in the Okanagan are extremely limited.

Photo: RDNO

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The entire City of Armstrong is now under an evacuation alert due to rapidly changing conditions at the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The city calls the alert a precautionary measure as the fire remains approximately 20 kilometres from the city.

However, strong winds blew in choking smoke that turned day to night across the North Okanagan late Sunday afternoon.

Residents should prepare leave on short notice should the alert be upgraded to an evacuation order.

Orders are already in place for parts of Spallumcheen and the Okanagan Indian Band.

Meanwhile, Spallumcheen has expanded its evacuation alert area to include a wide swath of the community. Click here for a list of addresses affected and refer to the map below.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Township of Spallumcheen due to immediate danger to life safety caused by the White Rock Lake fire.

For a full list of areas in Spallumcheen on evacuation order, click here.

The Okanagan Indian Band has also issued an evacuation order for several areas, a full list of the evacuated can be found below.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says "heightened" fire activity is being seen on the White Rock Lake wildfire at the moment.

Winds are gusting up to 60 km/h.

"The safety of our firefighters and personnel on location is the first concern for the BC Wildfire Service managers and incident commander on location. The strong winds can create extreme fire behaviour by elevating a surface fire into the trees canopy," BCWS said Sunday afternoon.

The forecast earlier in the day was calling for the winds to peak at roughly 4 p.m., with calmer winds expected by 8 p.m.

"The most active areas of the wildfire are the northeast and southeast flanks. Airtankers have been active on the southeast corner of the wildfire since 11 a.m. and have recently completed their objectives for the area. Skimmers are now active in the same location and are supporting suppression efforts," BCWS added.

Air support is not possible on the northeast flank due to strong winds and smoke impeding visibility.

Photo: Jon Manchester White Rock Lake fire seen from Ellison Park on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

Air tankers are dropping retardant on the southeast corner of the White Rock Lake fire Sunday, north of Fintry.

The fire grew somewhat in the area overnight, and the air tankers are working to lower fire behaviour and slow further growth, as winds pick up on the fire.

"They are supporting a two kilometre stretch of guard adjacent to structures. Structures are not currently threatened," the BC Wildfire Service said in an update Sunday.

On the east flank of the fire, near Westside Road, 82 firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines, using water and hand ignitions to secure the perimeter.

"Heavy equipment will continue to construct dozer line from Birch Creek to Naswhito Creek and use aircraft to cool the fire above the guard construction," the BCWS says.

"Planned ignitions continue to occur following machine guard being built. This has proven very successful on this fire ... Continued growth mainly occurs from spotting driven by sustained high winds. By removing the fuel from the guard to the active wildfire perimeter in small sections, the chance of spotting is greatly reduced.

Sixteen helicopters remain assigned to the fire, including a Sikorsky 64 SkyCrane helicopter, ‘Lucille’, which has a 10,000-litre tank that is fillable in less than one-minute, can travel at up to 200 kilometres per hour, and has a range of 400 kilometres.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

Despite growth on the southern flank of the White Rock Lake fire overnight, no structures were impacted by the massive blaze.

Municipal firefighters continue to patrol the evacuated area along Westside Road, as winds are forecast to increase through the afternoon. The fire is now about 1.5 kilometres from the Fintry Protected Area, and 3.5 km from Fintry Provincial Park.

“North Westside firefighters are continuing to work in the residential neighbourhoods within reach of the fire. Patrols looking for hot spots continued overnight, even with the heavy smoke,” said Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief.

“Today the crews will monitor the significant number of pumps and water sources that have been put in place. We’ll also be testing and practicing, to make sure the equipment starts up at a moment’s notice if it is needed.”

While the BC Wildfire Service's Forrest Tower said it's difficult to predict wind direction, they expect the bulk of growth Sunday afternoon to occur on the northern flank of the fire, north of the Naswhito Creek area.

Tower said their structural protection crews will be able to respond quickly to wherever the fire is threatening over the next 24 hours.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The White Rock Lake fire grew along its south flank overnight, and it's now about 3.5 kilometres northwest of Fintry Provincial Park. But the BC Wildfire Service says the growth was not "major."

The BCWS expects the fire, now estimated at 62,273 hectares, to be "very active" north of Naswhito Creek Sunday, in the hills west of the Okanagan Indian Band's I.R. #1.

Gusting winds of up to 60 km/h are forecast on the fire, beginning Sunday afternoon.

"There will most likely be a significant increase in fire activity today starting in the afternoon," the BWS said. "Heavy equipment, ground crews, and helicopters are strategically positioned to priority areas on the fire that are expected to be the most challenging along the north, northeast, and east flanks."

Saturday, fire information officer Forrest Tower said forecasting wind direction can be difficult, but they're expecting growth on the north flank of Branch II Sunday, near the "Div B" label on the map below.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service White Rock Lake fire perimeter as of Saturday afternoon. Saturday night's growth on the southern flank is not included.

ORIGINAL: 6:55 a.m.

Fire crews are preparing for strong winds forecast on the White Rock Lake fire Sunday, after there was increased fire activity north of Fintry overnight.

The massive 58,000-hectare fire burning southeast of Kamloops and west of Vernon was “aggressively burning ” along its south flank Saturday night, as well as just north of the Naswhito Creek area.

Despite this, the BC Wildfire Service said that as of 8 p.m., the fire had not been spreading in any particular direction at a significant rate of speed.

Smoke and falling ash spread over the City of Vernon Saturday evening, due to the activity on the fire's south flank, while some was also due to the rapidly growing Tremont fire that's threatening Logan Lake. The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was not moving towards Vernon as of 8 p.m.

But as of Sunday morning, smoke over much of the Vernon area has largely cleared.

Due to the possibility of falling ash starting spot fires, the Lake Country Fire Department has been conducting patrols on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

“Lake Country residents are asked to be vigilant in watching for wind blown embers from the White Rock Lake wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake,” the District of Lake Country posted to Facebook overnight.

“Do whatever you can to reduce wildfire fuels and combustibles near your home.”

Heavy smoke around the fire forced air support to once again be grounded for most of Saturday.

“There were a few heavy helicopters working where visibility allows to support crews with bucket drops, today,” the BCWS said. “Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze has reduced fire behaviour across most of the fire.

To the north of the fire, the BC Wildfire Service said it had not crossed any control lines in the Monte Lake and Paxton Valley area as of 8 p.m., and evacuation orders for 74 homes south of Westwold were rescinded overnight.

With a cold front moving through the Interior Sunday afternoon, winds are expected to gust upwards of 60 km/h. Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said they're preparing of increased fire behaviour and growth.