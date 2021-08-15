Crews patrolling around White Rock Lake fire for falling embers

Photo: Kevin McCarty Thick smoke over Okanagan Lake near Vernon Saturday night.

Fire crews are preparing for strong winds forecast on the White Rock Lake fire Sunday, after there was increased fire activity north of Fintry overnight.

The massive 58,000-hectare fire burning southeast of Kamloops and west of Vernon was “aggressively burning ” along its south flank Saturday night, as well as just north of the Naswhito Creek area.

Despite this, the BC Wildfire Service said that as of 8 p.m., the fire had not been spreading in any particular direction at a significant rate of speed.

Smoke and falling ash spread over the City of Vernon Saturday evening, due to the activity on the fire's south flank, while some was also due to the rapidly growing Tremont fire that's threatening Logan Lake. The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was not moving towards Vernon as of 8 p.m.

Due to the possibility of falling ash starting spot fires, the Lake Country Fire Department has been conducting patrols on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

“Lake Country residents are asked to be vigilant in watching for wind blown embers from the White Rock Lake wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake,” the District of Lake Country posted to Facebook overnight.

“Do whatever you can to reduce wildfire fuels and combustibles near your home.”

Heavy smoke around the fire forced air support to once again be grounded for most of Saturday.

“There were a few heavy helicopters working where visibility allows to support crews with bucket drops, today,” the BCWS said. “Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze has reduced fire behaviour across most of the fire.

To the north of the fire, the BC Wildfire Service said it had not crossed any control lines in the Monte Lake and Paxton Valley area as of 8 p.m., and evacuation orders for 74 homes south of Westwold were rescinded overnight.

With a cold front moving through the Interior Sunday afternoon, winds are expected to gust upwards of 60 km/h. Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said they're preparing of increased fire behaviour and growth.