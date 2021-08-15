Vernon based Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store is collecting, distributing items for those impacted by wildfires

Photo: Facebook

Gena Barzan is tired, but she is still doing all she can to help those impacted by wildfires.

Barzan operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon and for the past few weeks she has been collecting and distributing much-needed items to those impacted by the spate of wildfires.

Barzan has delivered tons of livestock feed along with cat and dog food and numerous other items to the Monte Lake-Paxton Valley area and the demand is not letting up.

Barzan delivered a truck and trailer full of items to the area Friday, but more will be needed.

“They will need another truck and trailer full of livestock feed and animal food,” said Barzan, adding items like propane bottles, flashlights, batteries are also needed.

The auxiliary also donated three water pumps to people in the area with donated funds.

Barzan said the community hall in Falkland has become a drop off point for the area in the last couple days with everything from pet supplies to livestock feed being brought in, as well as meals from the Penticton Food Bank.

“Everyone in the area is welcome to go there. They are making sandwiches as we speak,” Barzan said Saturday afternoon. “There is all sorts of livestock and animal food there. Plus there are food hampers for people.”

The auxiliary, behind Diner on 6 across from Polson Park, is collecting items Tuesday through Saturday.

Barzan said there is a “desperate need” for portable kennels, and animal carriers and cat supplies are also running low.

Barzan said they have enough supplies to get through the weekend, but the demand is only increasing.

And now that the Tremont fire has forced the evacuation of Logan Lake, Merritt is seeing more evacuees and the auxiliary is also collecting supplies for that area.

Cash donations are also being accepted and people can e-transfer money to [email protected]

People must specify in the message if they want a tax receipt and include their address.

Cash donations are accepted at the auxiliary store Tuesday through Saturday as well.

“That way we can purchase exactly what we need,” she said.

Barzan added she is so thankful for everyone who has donated items, cash or volunteered.

She has even received donations from as far away as Australia.

“People are helping from every where,” she said.