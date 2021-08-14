Fire near Sicamous saw high fire activity Friday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

There continues to be high fire activity to the southwest of the Two Mile Road fire near Sicamous, according to the BC Wildfire Service Saturday.

While the heavy smoke in the area did make for cooler weather conditions, resulting in lower fire behaviour in other areas of the 1,542-hectare blaze.

There was no aircraft working the fire Friday due to smoke, but the smoke is expected to lift somewhat Saturday afternoon.

To increase containment and limit growth in the southwest, planning is ongoing to establish a sprinkler line in preparation for hand ignitions. If need be, skimmers will work to aid ground crews in suppression efforts for this area. Boaters are reminded to stay well clear of the area.

On the west side of the fire, crews have made “excellent progress” on securing the flank above Sicamous. Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards.

Crews are continuing to douse hotspots using thermal imaging on the west side of the fire. This includes danger tree assessments and falling and mopping up.

Assessing options for containment on the north end is ongoing. Heavy equipment will work to establish guards where terrain allows.

Evacuation alerts remain in place by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The alert area includes all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of Highway 1, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake. It also includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including the community of Swansea Point.