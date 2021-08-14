Smoke at Crazy Creek Gorge fire helped moderate weather, resulting in lower fire activity

Photo: BCWS

Heavy smoke played a role in decreasing fire activity at the Crazy Creek Gorge fire Friday.

BC Wildfire Service said on its website Friday evening: “the smoke did moderate the weather conditions resulting in lower fire behaviour (Rank 1 and 2) today.”

The 3,943-hectare blaze is still classified as out of control.

Crews are continuing to build guard on the 2420 Road to secure the area. Additional hand ignitions are planned to remove unburned fuels in the vicinity of Pete Martin Bay.

Structural protection set up is now complete in Pete Martin Bay, Queest and structures south of the community of Queest.

Units are set up on buildings and are fully operational. Structure protection personnel will continue to maintain systems for effectiveness.

Heavy equipment has established a machine guard around Pete Martin Bay along with a hand-cut fuel free guard that was completed on Aug. 7. A small hand-ignition operation took place on Aug. 7 on the north end to reinforce the guards and limit the spread of the fire towards the communities of Pete Martin Bay and Queest.

Crews are working directly on the fire perimeter, heading upslope from Pete Martin Bay with a hose lay.

Work is also underway on a machine-made contingency guard, further south from the fire that would help limit the growth southwards down the Anstey Arm, if required.

Helicopters will continue to support operations with bucketing activities when required.The Columbia-The Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay.

The Craigellachie Anstey-Gorge Forest Service (The Gorge FSR) is closed from the 12 km to 65 km markers.