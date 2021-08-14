Smoke will hamper air operations on Hunakwa Lake fire near Seymour Arm

Photo: Contributed

Heavy smoke is expected to continue today on the Hunakwa Lake wildfire near Seymour Arm.

Friday evening, a statement on the Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook said smoke is blanketing the area, with some of the heaviest smoke levels in the region.

Continued smoke is anticipated Saturday, which will limit the ability of air crews to work on the fire.

BC Wildfire reported Friday that the risk to Seymour Arm for the next 24-hour period from the fire at Momich Lake is considered to be low.

The Momich Lake fire is currently burning out of control at 13,661 hectares.

The BCWS said crews will be monitoring the area south of Momich Lake and they're planning further suppression operations where the wildfire breached the guard due to significant fire behaviour on Aug. 11, with structures being the highest priority.

Crews and heavy equipment are also working in the vicinity of Adams Lake. Hand ignitions will continue along the Adams East Forest Service Road into the main fire to remove unburned fuels to secure the area and protect the structures on Adams Lake.

If visibility permits, helicopters will be bucketing the wildfire.

Industry partners completed machine guard around the majority of the fire and structure protection is in place on structures that require it.

An evacuation order has been issued for 11 properties on Adam West FSR and the surrounding area on the north end of Adams Lake.

The evacuation alert remains in place for two properties on the Adams East FSR and surrounding area.