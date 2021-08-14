Vernon Public Art Gallery Riot on the Roof is back and evacuees can attend for free

Photo: Contributed

A riot is being planned for Vernon later this month.

After being cancelled last year because of COVID concerns, the Vernon Public Art Gallery Riot on the Roof is back for 2021.

The alternative art party is planned for Aug. 21 in the downtown Vernon parkade.

Located above the gallery, 3004 31 Ave., the parkade provides a rooftop stage overlooking the Vernon skyline.

Doors for this all-ages event open at 6:45 p.m. at the bottom of the parkade.

Tickets are $10 each and wildfire evacuees are invited to attend for free.

The VPAG welcomes evacuees to come, join the party and enjoy a night out. Free entry passes for evacuees will be available at the VPAG. People are asked to bring valid ID with their address on it.

This year, the Riot is all about bridging the gap between the gallery and public interaction, while helping emerging artists get noticed. The theme will be Neon Gardens, through the creation of immersive environments. Introducing the public to unfamiliar spaces, while displaying the ways in which technology impacts surrounding landscapes.

Riot on the Roof aims to promote emerging artists and showcase the talent in our own backyard.

“Riot on the Roof is back and in person this year. We are so excited to provide this popular arts event for our community. Come on out and enjoy the live music, murals, and other artistic activities by the talented emerging artists throughout the Okanagan Valley,” said Executive Director, Dauna Kennedy.

“You can expect a complete transformation of the downtown Vernon parkade with live music, installations, murals, dance, and so much more.”

Freida Whales will be emceeing the event, with performances by Jodi B with Nique Blue, Scotty Berg, Odinfist and more.

Artists will be displaying original work, as well as creating interactive art pieces for the pubic to experience and get involved in. Mural artists Sara Richard, Eve Hegedus and Alisha Deddens, will be working on some new murals in the parkade leading up to the event.

Check the VPAG website for the lineup, artists and vendors participating this year at https://www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/riot-on-the-roof