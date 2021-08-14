White Rock Lake fire active north of Fintry and west of Naswhito Creek

Photo: Tara Raby White Rock Lake fire burning across Okanagan Lake on the evening of Aug. 6.

UPDATE: 8:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said that while Vernon area is experiencing falling ash and dark skies due the White Rock Lake and Tremont Creek wildfires, the White Rock Lake wildfire is not moving east towards Vernon. but is actively burning north of the Fintry Protection Area and west of Naswhito Creek.

"The White Rock Lake wildfire is not moving in any direction at any significant rate of spread, but fuels along the south flank and within the fire perimeter are aggressively burning," BCWS said.

The fire has been reported to have not crossed any control lines north of Highway 97 in the Monte Lake / Paxton Valley area as of Saturday evening.

"The fire is active north of Naswhito creek about 10km due south of Pinaus Lake in a finger about 4km wide," BCWS added.



Strong gusting winds from the south to southwest are expected on Sunday to add a significant increase in fire activity with the forecasted weather.

UPDATE: 6:42 p.m.



Ash is falling in the Vernon area and heavy smoke has settled due to increased fire behaviour on the south flank of the White Rock Lake Fire, which continues to ground most air resources on Saturday.

BC Wildfire Service said in an update Saturday evening that the fire is not progressing south or east at any significant rate of spread, but fuels along the south flank are being consumed at a moderate rate.



"There are a few heavy helicopters working where visibility allows to support crews with bucket drops. Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze has reduced fire behaviour across most of the fire," BCWS said.

Smoke from the massive Tremont Creek fire is also being pushed over to the White Rock Lake fire zone.



Heavy equipment and crews are being moved to priority areas on the fire that are expected to be the most challenging along the north, northeast, and east flanks.

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

Fire crews on the White Rock Lake fire have been spending the last few days preparing for Sunday's strong winds, placing resources in key areas where they expect to see growth.

During a detailed press conference Saturday afternoon, fire information officer Forrest Tower said wind direction is hard to predict, but they're anticipating winds to push the fire in the north and northeast directions, particularly in the areas north of Bouleau Lake (see area in green circle on the map below).

“That is going to be a pretty significant challenge given the topography in that area and the extremely dense and heavy fuels that are present in that area,” Tower said.

“Based on fire behaviour, this a pretty tricky spot to have equipment in, given escape routes and some difficult egress to allow our personnel and also equipment operators to work in there.

“They're working on putting in lines, but we can't have our personnel and equipment operators ahead of what would be the head of the fire pushing in this direction.”

Tower noted with the strong winds on the way, they are particularly concerned about ember showers causing spot fires ahead of the fire line itself. This was the same concern that led to the City of Vernon issuing an evacuation alert for most of the city earlier this month.

To the east of the fire, along Westside Road, crews have put in guards and conducted ignitions behind Westshore Estates during periods of minimal fire activity in recent days.

“The guards themselves – the ignitions have removed the fuel, they're as wide as they are – but there's always a concern with a significant wind event that there could be an ember shower over the community which really presents a challenge for our structure protection crews,” Tower said.

“The amount of spot fires that can occur when you have a significant ember shower, obviously it's very challenging.”

He noted that a “mass-water system” is in place to protect homes along parts of Westside Road, which pulls water from Okanagan Lake, and “can move a lot of water.”

Tower says they're confident in their guard lines along the northern-most area of the fire, north of Monte Lake, after crews conducted ignitions in the area over the past few days.

“We'll have resources able to move around,” Tower said.

“Our structure protection is set up where we're forecasting the threat to be, but if needed, we're very agile at this point. We've had a few days to get as prepared as we can be honestly, for a cold front of this magnitude to come through ... we're almost as prepared as we can be.”

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Green circle shows area of concern during incoming wind event.

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

As fire crews brace for winds to increase on the White Rock Lake wildfire this weekend, municipal firefighters continue to work to protect homes along Westside Road.

“North Westside firefighters in partnership with BC Wildfire are continuing their patrols today. They are looking for hotspots and removing combustible materials from around homes in the Valley of the Sun neighbourhood,” said Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief.

“There were once again no confirmed reports of structural damage in the area overnight.”

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says evacuated residents in the area will not be allowed to return to their homes to retrieve items any time soon.

"This is due to the fire’s increased and unpredictable nature, along with upcoming weather this weekend," the EOC said in a statement.

"Residents in an alert area should remain prepared to leave their homes with short notice and to be away for an extended period of time."

The fire remains extremely close to homes in the area.

"Where conditions are suitable, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter," the BCW said in a Saturday morning update.

"Yesterday, planned ignitions from Naswhito Creek to Whiteman Creek were mostly hand ignitions as a result of limited visibility from smoke and aircraft being grounded for majority of the day."

Meanwhile, municipal fire crews in Spallumcheen will be conducting patrols throughout the weekend.

"At the request of BC Wildfire, the local fire department will be patrolling the current evacuation alert area throughout the weekend on a 24-hour basis," the Township of Spallumcheen said in a release.

"BC Wildfire is taking the potential of fire spread very seriously and though the fire is not at Spallumcheen borders currently, forecasted wind and weather events this weekend may require expanded evacuation alert areas and the potential for evacuation orders."

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Smoky skies left air support on the White Rock Lake wildfire largely grounded Friday, as crews prepare for strong winds and extreme fire behaviour this weekend.

The massive fire continues to burn a 58,000-hectare area west of Vernon and southeast of Kamloops, and hundreds of homes remain evacuated to the north, near Monte Lake, and to the east, near Westside Road.

Friday night, the evacuation order for 246 properties near Highway 97 through Westwold was lifted, and the highway was reopened.

But while fire conditions have largely slowed in recent days, after massive growth about a week ago, crews are once again preparing for the worst this weekend. A cold front is forecast to move through the Interior, bringing strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h by Sunday.

Friday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service warned this weather may cause significant growth on the fire, and residents currently on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave at any moment.

The most concern appears to be focused on the fire's east flank, as Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth asked tourists to avoid a large area in the North Okanagan that may be impacted by the fire over the next several days.

In a Friday night update, the BC Wildfire Service said their helicopters were grounded for most of Friday due to heavy smoke.

“As a result, ignition operations were mainly completed on the ground by hand,” the BCWS said.

“Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze resulted in lower fire behaviour on site. Ground crews were able to successfully continue to mop up from yesterday's planned ignitions on the northern flank of the fire.”

There remains 195 firefighters working on the blaze, along with 139 structural protection crews from local municipal fire departments. Fifteen helicopters are also assigned to the fire, when conditions allow them to fly.

Castanet will update this story as conditions develop.