Crews prepare for worsening conditions, as smoke grounds air support

Photo: Tara Raby White Rock Lake fire burning across Okanagan Lake on the evening of Aug. 6.

Smoky skies left air support on the White Rock Lake wildfire largely grounded Friday, as crews prepare for strong winds and extreme fire behaviour this weekend.

The massive fire continues to burn a 58,000-hectare area west of Vernon and southeast of Kamloops, and hundreds of homes remain evacuated to the north, near Monte Lake, and to the east, near Westside Road.

Friday night, the evacuation order for 246 properties near Highway 97 through Westwold was lifted, and the highway was reopened.

But while fire conditions have largely slowed in recent days, after massive growth about a weeks ago, crews are once again preparing for the worst this weekend. A cold front is forecast to move through the Interior, bringing strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h by Sunday.

Friday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service warned this weather may cause significant growth on the fire, and residents currently on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave at any moment.

The most concern appears to be focused on the fire's east flank, as Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth asked tourists to avoid a large area in the North Okanagan that may be impacted by the fire over the next several days.

In a Friday night update, the BC Wildfire Service said their helicopters were grounded for most of Friday due to heavy smoke.

“As a result, ignition operations were mainly completed on the ground by hand,” the BCWS said.

“Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze resulted in lower fire behaviour on site. Ground crews were able to successfully continue to mop up from yesterday's planned ignitions on the northern flank of the fire.”

There remains 195 firefighters working on the blaze, along with 139 structural protection crews from local municipal fire departments. Fifteen helicopters are also assigned to the fire, when conditions allow them to fly.

Castanet will update this story as conditions develop.