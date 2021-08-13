Vernon has so many volunteers wanting to help evacuees there is a waiting list

Photo: File photo

The call for help went out and the citizens of Vernon responded in a big way.

The city has been operating the Vernon Emergency Support Services reception centre since Aug. 1 to help those impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire .

As the wildfire situation evolved and evacuation orders become necessary throughout the North Okanagan region, the Vernon ESS Reception Centre received and registered more than 1,600 evacuees.

And nearly 200 new volunteers have been trained since the city requested more help for the reception centre with more applications remaining in the queue.

City staff continue to review and process applications and will be contacting each applicant by email as soon as possible.

“Although more than 1,600 people have registered at the Vernon location, our dedicated team of volunteers have processed hundreds of more requests for assistance as service referrals have had to be renewed or other reception centres have requested help. This has been a difficult time for many people and our volunteers have made a big and positive difference in many lives,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

Given the current needs of the reception centre, some of the applications already received will be placed on hold until a need arises to train more volunteers. The City is also temporarily suspending intake of new applications.

“Time and time again, when we see a need in our community, Vernon residents respond to the call for help with enthusiasm, compassion and care. This time is no different,” said Mayor Cumming. “This is community in action.”

To learn more about the City’s response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, Vernon’s ESS Reception Centre, emergency preparedness, and how to receive updates from the city, click here.