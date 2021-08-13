BC Wildfire Service said Three Valley Lake fire is holding with no fire growth

Photo: BCWS

As crews battle the ever-growing White Rock Lake fire, there is good news from another blaze in the region.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting the Three Valley Lake fire is holding with no fire growth.

Crews will be conducting direct attack today in the northwest, establishing hose-lay to increase containment and stop the fire from moving west to Highway 1.

A thermal imaging scan was completed on Aug. 10 along the south and west sides of the fire, nearest to Highway 1.

Crews will continue to action hotspots identified by this scan.

This fire is visible from Highway 1 and the Three Valley Gap tourist area. Motorists travelling on this highway are being asked to not slow down or stop.

Much of this fire is burning is steep and unworkable ground that is unsafe for firefighters to work on the ground. BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor this fire and helicopters will be sent to bucket on this fire if required and conditions allow.

The demobilization of Structural Protection systems was completed Aug. 7 from all nearby structures.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, for the property on the northwest corner of the lake has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

The existing evacuation alert for the Three Valley Lake area including the Three Valley Lake Chateau & Ghost Town, remains in place.