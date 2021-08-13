Photo: Rob Himmelspach

There is good news from a fire burning near Sicamous.

The BC Wildfire Service said there was no further growth to the northeast of the Two Mile Road fire Thursday.

“Amphibious air tankers worked for approximately four hours to hold the south west yesterday,” said the BCWS.

Mara Lake remains open to boats, however, boaters should use caution and stay out of the path of any aircraft working the fire. Recreational boaters or people using other watercraft who try to get a close-up look at these aircraft present a serious safety risk for air crews and anyone else in the area.

The blaze is burning out of control at 1,349 hectares.

On the west side of the fire, BCWS said crews have made excellent progress on securing the flank above Sicamous. Because of this, structure protection has been removed from all structures.

Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards. Crews have been actioning areas of heat from the thermal imaging scan on the west side of the fire.

On the north side of the fire crews are creating guards and working inwards from the perimeter. Heavy equipment is supporting these efforts where terrain allows.

Heavy equipment are working on opening up access through the fire to gain access to the east flank for suppression activities.

Evacuation alerts remain in place by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The alert area includes all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake. It also includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including the community of Swansea Point.