Crews hoping to conduct controlled burn at fire near Mabel Lake, progress made on fire

Photo: BCWS

Weather conditions prevented a planned ignition at the Bunting Road fire Thursday, but crews may try again today.

The BC Wildfire Service said fire behaviour was lower Thursday compared to Aug. 11, but planned ignitions did not happen due to unfavourable wind conditions.

“If conditions permit, the ignition operations will go ahead today. It is expected the smoke in the area will moderate the weather forecast resulting in lower fire behaviour today.”

If conditions allow, the planned ignition operation to remove unburned fuels will occur in the southwest, east of the established guard along Mabel Lake and west of the fire perimeter.

Control lines are being prepared with heavy equipment and crews, and helicopter bucketing will be used to create wet lines and reinforce the control line during and after the ignition.

Aerial ignitions will be used followed by mop up, patrol and hot spot extinguishment to secure the south flank of the fire.

A small-scale planned ignition may also take place on the west side between establish guards east of Mabel Lake, south of Torrent Creek and north of Mable Smyth Road.

This operation will remove a pocket of unburned area. This will decrease the likelihood of the fire challenging the guards in this location if fire behaviour increases with the forecasted warm and dry weather.

On the north side, the machine guard and direct attack operation to secure the guard is complete. Machine guard is also being constructed on the east side, making progress northwards.

On the west side, crews and heavy equipment have made significant progress securing this side of the fire, nearest to Mabel lake. A machine guard was constructed to protect structures along Mabel Lake FSR.

Structure protection has been removed from all structures in the vicinity of this fire.

The evacuation order issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan remains in place for the 6,000 - 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, including Cottonwoods and Cascade Beach Recreation Site.