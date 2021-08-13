Vernon neighbourhood shows their appreciation to fire crews battling White Rock Lake fire

For the past several evenings, residents of a Vernon neighbourhood have been showing their appreciation for the hard work of crews battling the White Rock Lake Fire.

Amanda Quiring said numerous residents have been gathering at the intersection of Old Kamloops Road and Goose Lake Road in the Blue Jay Subdivision from 6-7:30 p.m., the time fire crews are heading back to the BC Wildfire Service camp at Kin Park.

“Everybody loves it. We did it the first night and there were about 30 of us out there,” said Quiring of the rally that was born from a discussion on a Facebook forum.

“People are saying 'That was so much fun. My kids loved it. I was so emotional,'” said Quiring.

The event was originally planned for a single night, but it gaining a life of its own and she said people are planning to greet the fire crews this evening as well.

More evenings are also a possibility and Quiring said everyone is invited to come down and show their support.

“We welcome other people coming. It's a great spot. It's safe. It's a big, wide-open area,” she said of where the rally takes place.

“It's really cool seeing them come back. We see them coming around the corner and everybody starts waving a cheering. They look so weary and we just want to show them some love. These guys are working their butts off for us.”

