Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service is actioning a new fire in the Hunters Range area north-east of Enderby.

The lightning-caused fire is burning at one hectare and was reported Thursday, Aug. 12.

BCWS officials said the blaze is five km west of Hunters Creek.

The fire is burning in steep terrain between Mara and Mabel lakes and is being fought by a helicopter and a three-person rappel crew.