Vernon SPCA taking in animals, but also preparing to evacuate it necessary

The Vernon branch of the BC SPCA is balancing the need to take in animals displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire with the need to evacuate the facility if necessary.

The shelter took in many animals over the past week, but on Friday, Aug. 6 the Haney Road facility was put on evacuation alert as the fire sent burning embers into the air for kilometres around.

Chelsea Taylor, branch manager, said it has been a busy week at the animal shelter.

“Of course a lot of people in the Vernon and surrounding area have been on evacuation alert or an evacuation order, so for people who had to leave their homes we have been offering emergency boarding for cats, dogs and small animals,” said Taylor.

But the shelter itself was placed on evacuation alert due to the White Rock Lake fire, so a lot of the animals the shelter took in had to be moved to other facilities as a pre-emptive measure to ensure the animals were safe.

“We are keeping our numbers a little bit lower. We do have space if people are in need and have been ordered out of their homes,” said Taylor. “Right now we are waiting to see what happens and we will be reuniting animals with their owners when people are able to return home after the evacuation orders are lifted.”

Taylor knows the stress involved with an evacuation order, as the Falkland resident was evacuated herself.

Taylor said anyone in need of assistance can phone the call centre at 1-855-622-7722.

“They can call there if they need boarding for their animals, if they had to leave on short notice and left animals behind,” said Taylor, adding SPCA officials are going into areas searching for animals when it is safe to do so.

The branch has supplies such as as pet food, leashes, collars and other pet-related items for those in need. The Vernon ESS also has animals supplies on hand for evacuees.