City of Vernon asking people to fill new garbage cans with water to be used in the event of fire

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The City of Vernon will be getting double duty out of some large garbage cans.

The city began delivering the 240-litre carts this month as they gear up for the fall launch of the new automated garbage collection system.

In the meantime, city officials are encouraging residents to use the large garbage cans to help prevent wildfires.

Numerous carts have been delivered to different neighbourhoods and city spokesperson Christy Poirier said people are encouraged to leave the carts at the end of their driveways and fill them with water.

“In light of the current and evolving fire situation, we have started to deploy those garbage cans to areas where there may be a bit of a higher risk for residents,” said Poirier. “If we do have some troubles and they see a spot fire, we wanted to make sure (the carts) could be used for water access if they need it.”

People are being asked to leave the lid of the trash carts open so people know there is water inside and to have a smaller bucket next to the cart for people to scoop water up with.

“It's something that is really quick and easy,” said Poirier, adding the carts have been delivered to Canadian Lake View Estates, Adventure Bay and the south-western end of Tronson Road all of which remain under an evacuation alert.

Carts are also being delivered to East Side Road.

Poirier said the city is encouraging everyone to remain vigilant and be prepared should the worst happen.

The city has created a website with information on what precautions people should take to be prepared for any emergency situation.

“Anything could happen on a moment's notice and it might not be a wildfire, it might be another emergency,” said Poirier.

The city is also urging people to check in on those who may not have access to, or are familiar with the Internet, to make sure they are informed about what is going on.