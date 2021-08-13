IH is proactively evacuating from Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong due to the White Rock Lake fire

Photo: The Canadian Press

Interior Health is conducting a precautionary evacuation of a North Okanagan seniors facility.

IH continues to monitor the growth of the White Rock Lake fire and the evacuation alerts and orders throughout the North Okanagan.

In response to an evacuation alert near the Pleasant Valley Manor long-term care home in Armstrong, IH is proactively evacuating residents from the facility.

Residents are being temporarily relocated to care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health.

IH is contacting families directly with details about the relocation.

IH is also working with Pioneer Square Assisted Living to support the proactive evacuation of four clients with more challenging care needs to Blue Heron Villa in Lake Country.

There are an additional 11 residents remaining at the home, who can be easily relocated should the need arise.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.

IH is working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and residents.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Wildfire planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. IH will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.