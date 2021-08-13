Crews continue to battle White Rock Lake fire as temperatures rise

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The White Rock Lake fire burning July 26.

No additional homes are believed to have been hit the by the White Rock Lake wildfire overnight, but fire conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

The BC Wildfire Service still estimates the fire's size at 58,000 hectares, and evacuation orders span south to the La Casa neighbourhood on Westside Road, north past Monte Lake.

“With this weekend’s forecast calling for hot and dry conditions, residents are reminded to remain alert and subscribed to cordemergency.ca for updates,” the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement Friday morning.

All existing evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

“Working alongside other agencies, firefighters continue their hard work, patrolling for hotspots and combustibles to mitigate potential fire growth,” said Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire chief. “There are no confirmed reports of structure damage in the area overnight.”

But the BCWS expects fire behaviour to increase Friday.

"Increased smoke will be seen in the vicinity of Naswhito Creek on the southeast flank of the fire as we continue to experience increased fire activity in the area," the BCWS said Friday.

"Multiple helicopters will be on site bucketing water to cool hot spots and support crews today. The fire is burning in heavy timber along the Naswhito Creek and producing significant smoke, with the potential for columns to develop. As the winds are forecast to switch to east/northeast today, fire behaviour will most likely increase along the entire eastern and northeastern flank."

Structural protection personnel continue to work along Westside Road.

“Where conditions are suitable, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter,” the BCWS says.

“Heavy equipment will continue to construct dozer line from Birch Creek to Naswhito Creek and use aircraft to cool the fire above the guard construction. Bucket ships and firefighters were working in the area to create control lines where safe to do so.”

Additionally, they've built control lines along the southern perimeter of the fire, using forest service roads, lakes and pre-existing machine guards. In addition, a 50-kilometre contingency guard south of the perimeter, spanning from Fintry west to Chapperon Lake.

“This will act as a second contingency guard should the fire progress south,” the BCWS said, adding that the fire is burning Rank 1-2 in the area. “Helicopters will be used to cool any encroachment on the guard.”

To the north, crews have laid hose throughout the northern perimeter.

“The potential of a three-kilometre fire break, with a mass water system deployed within, from Pillar Lake northwest is being explored,” the BCWS said. “If feasible, this will act as a large barrier to limit the potential of fire growth towards communities northeast of the fire.”

Conditions on the fire are expected to worsen yet again through the weekend.

"On Sunday, the ridge [of high pressure] is expected to breakdown with strong gusting winds from the southeast expected," the BCWS says.

"There will most likely be a significant increase in fire activity Saturday/Sunday with the forecast weather. Heavy equipment and crews are being moved to priority areas on the fire that are expected to be the most challenging along the north, northeast, and east flanks."