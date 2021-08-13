Trinity Valley Bridge will have intermittent closures while work is being done

Photo: Contributed

There are a few changes to traffic control as crews continue to work on Baxter Bridge on the Shuswap River near Enderby.

Today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be openings every hour on the hour to let traffic through.

There will be no closures Saturday and Sunday.

Monday Aug. 16 – Friday Aug. 20

Closed to vehicle traffic from 8-11 a.m., but open to guided pedestrian crossings every hour on the hour

Open for vehicle and pedestrian crossings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vehicles are still limited to the 25, 000kg GVW weight restriction – this is not an issue for cars and pickup trucks

Closed to vehicle traffic from 1-4 p.m., but open to guided pedestrian crossings every hour on the hour

The bridge is located on Trinity Valley Road and was closed down for an extended period last year due to serious structural issues.

Chad Marsh, area bridge manager with the Ministry of Transportation, says work will include repairs to piles under the bridge and replacement of structural components.

The bridge, which is primarily made of timber, was built in 1950 and is nearing the end of its service lifespan, the Ministry of Transportation says.

A modern, two-lane steel and concrete replacement is planned.