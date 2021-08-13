Vernon residents are showing their support for fire crews

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon residents are doing what they can to show their support for the firefighters tackling fires around the region.

Courtney Rivet lives across the firefighter camp stationed at the Kin Race Track, where the fire crews who are assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire are staying.

Rivet says she sees the firefighters almost everyday passing by her area all the time and she wanted to find a way to show her appreciation.

“So I live very close to where the firefighters are set up in Vernon. I have all this space on my fence where we can put a bunch of signs so if you want to show your gratitude to the firefighters who put their lives at risk and for a lot of them this isn’t even their province or country,” Rivet wrote in the Vernon and Rave (Uncensored) Facebook page.

Rivet is asking residents to help put up a collage of signs with supportive messages to the fire crews on her fence.

“This is a way to do what we can for all they are doing, they are phenomenal,” says Rivet.

If anyone is interested in participating in Rivet’s initiative, she can be reached through Facebook at Courtney Rivet.

Some Vernon residents had also organized a rally Thursday evening, to cheer on fire crews as they drove by Old Kamloops Road.