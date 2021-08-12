Cameras capture birds-eye view of White Rock Lake wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service took media for an aerial tour of the White Rock Lake wildfire on Thursday afternoon.

The massive fire prompted several evacuation alerts and orders to be reissued on Thursday, as warm weather and a bone-dry forest provided fuel for the flames.

This video footage was captured by a pool camera and features scenes of multiple flanks of the fire including the Westside Road area and Monte Lake.

The White Rock Lake fire is now estimated at 58,000 hectares in size. Updates on the fire are posted here as they become known.