Ground crews working up to 16-hour days on White Rock Lake fire

Madison Erhardt

It’s a job not for the faint of heart. BC Wildfire crews spend up to 16 hours a day fighting fires and braving the elements, only to come back to their tent for an eight-hour sleep.

All of the staff work 14-day shifts.

At camp, there are approximately 330 people — 315 of which spend nights in tents.

“We try to make it as comfortable as possible. We give them sleeping mats, little creature comforts that we can provide. Crews tend to be rolling out at 5:30 in the morning and then they don’t get back till about 8:30 to 9 p.m. It is a very long day," said logistics section chief Cian Carroll.

Crews are offered breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as laundry service on-site.

Carroll says those actioning the White Rock Lake fire have come from across the province.

“We have crews from Terrace, we have crews from Pemberton. The same with the SPS side of things."

Incident commander Mark Healey addressed criticism on social media that not enough is being done to contain the fire.

“When I hear that not enough is being done it hits me in the heart. It not only hits me but every firefighter out on the ground. That is the hardest thing to hear when we work extremely long hours over an extremely long summer and the crews on the ground are young millennials who live on social media. they are not taking this well. The message that gets out there and I worry about them for that reason.”

In recent weeks residents who have stayed behind in evacuation zones have said fire resources are not visible, deputy minister of Forests Rick Manwaring said crews are present but don’t stay in one place for a long period.

“Fires are managed in stages often and incident commanders like Mark will put people on the line to build guards, pull them off to build areal attacks so people will see resources come and go on fires. In particular with structural protection once that is in place that gives managers a whole different suit of tools to work with on these fires."

The fire remains out of control and is estimated at 58,000 hectares in size.

On the east flank of the fire, crews spent Thursday working in the Westside Road area where fire is "literally in people's backyards," according to Healey.

"Skimmers and bucket ships have been required to support crews in the Naswhito Creek area, which is the most active area of the fire," BCWS said, adding crews are looking for a secondary control line from Salmon River FSR to Okanagan Lake.

Teams are also working towards containment efforts on other flanks of the fire.

"On the northern flank, crews will work on establishing containment along Grange FSR to Adelphi Road on the eastern side of the northern finger of the fire perimeter to protect this flank from growing towards Pinaus Lake," BCWS said.

Forecasters are expecting the upper ridge of high pressure will persist on Friday with mainly sunny skies expected. "Winds generally light, brief afternoon gustiness. Wind direction N to NW. Highs near 32 C with relative humidities dropping to the upper teens during the afternoon."

This story will be updated throughout the day as more is known.