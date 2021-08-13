Fesh military personnel arriving in Okanagan to relieve troops on fire lines

Photo: Contributed Newly arrived members of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (CER) at Land Task Force Vernon, receive an in-brief from the Camp Sergeant Major at the Vernon army camp. troops are deploying as part of Operation LENTUS in assistance to BC Wildfire Service.

More than 100 soldiers arrived in Vernon Wednesday to replace troops who have been fighting wildfires for the past three weeks.

Members from 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, have been supporting BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) as part of Canadian Armed Force’s Operation LENTUS since July 23.

They are being replaced with troops from 11 Field Squadron and 18 Squadron, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment and additional soldiers from 38, 39, and 41 Brigades arrived Aug. 12, to form a disaster response company.

The land task force consists of approximately 250 troops. The arrival of the new troops prior to the departure of 1 PPCLI ensures continuous, uninterrupted support to British Columbians.

Soldiers initially arrive at the Vernon Cadet Summer Training Centre to be issued personal protective equipment, such as red fire retardant coveralls, which is required to be able to work on the fire line under direct supervision of firefighters from BC Wildfire Service.

Once equipped, they will proceed to one of the two fires currently being supported by the armed forces: the Flat Lake fire near 100 Mile House, or the Thomas Creek fire, east of Okanagan Falls.

Tasks on the fire line include suppression of hot spots on existing lines to ensure full extinguishment, building new fire lines on priority fires, and providing transport assistance where required to non-armed forces personnel also deployed in support of this effort.

“Over the last three weeks, members from 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry have worked tirelessly beside their BC Wildfire Services counterparts to provide effects for British Columbians. I am extremely proud of the work they have accomplished and the opportunity to serve Canada at home,” said Major Adam Petrin, Commander Land Task Force - Vernon

Added Lt. Col. Kurt Grimsrud, Commander 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, “Members of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment are trained and prepared to react to any challenge presented to them. I have the utmost confidence that they will meet the expectations of the Province of British Columbia and the BC Wildfire Services over the coming days.”