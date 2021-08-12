Sparkling Hill resort to give out vaccines on Friday

Photo: Sparkling Hill

The Sparkling Hill Resort is partnering with Interior Health for a COVID Vaccine Clinic Outreach Program to get people vaccinated with a chance to win big.

Vaccines will be administered on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the resort's main entrance for all residents, guests and staff of Sparkling Hill Resort and Predator Ridge as well as their neighbours in the surrounding area.

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available while participants get their first or second dose.

Sparkling Hill Resort will also have a lucky draw where patrons can participate and stand a chance to win a two-night wellness retreat at the resort.

The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or second doses for anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks or 28 days ago.

No appointment is necessary at these clinics, anyone can walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

