Boxelder bugs are common and abundant, but completely harmless

Photo: Facebook Boxelder bugs are abundant, but harmless.

First there was a deadly disease.

Then there was a record-setting heat wave which was followed by fires of biblical proportions, so it makes sense to have an invasion of bugs added to the list.

But unlike the disease, heat and fires, these little bugs show up every year.

There have been numerous posts on social media over the past couple of weeks about swarms of little red flying bugs that are believed to be boxelders.

The good news is they are completely harmless. The bad news is there seems to be a lot of them and when it gets colder they will seek refuge in warm places – like your nice warm house.

A Google search provides a wealth of information, such as boxelder bugs are nuisance pests, but they do not sting or transmit disease, and are generally not known to bite, though there are rare reports of defensive biting.

Boxelder bugs are not known to cause damage to homes or significant damage to plants. However, their feces can stain light-coloured surfaces.

Boxelder bugs are attracted to cool temperatures and warm sunny side houses. They cluster in warm areas on siding and roofs to make their way indoors.

Boxelders feed on the seeds of the maple tree family. In the spring, they feed on the juice trapped in ungerminated seeds that have fallen off trees.

Boxelder bugs are also attracted to the areas where they can find shelter for the coming winter.

Rather than squashing them (avoid those icky stains and nose-wrinkling smell they emit when smashed), seal your house as best you can to keep them outside.