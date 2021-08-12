Vernon resident takes home $500,000 Maxmillions prize

Photo: Lotto Max

Vernon resident, Eric Tucker, who works on aircraft engines is flying away with a $500,000 Maxmillions prize from last month's Lotto Max draw.

I love my job,” Tucker said. “I have dreamt of winning but I am still not exactly sure what I am going to do with the money.”

The Vernon resident purchased one of two winning tickets that matched all seven numbers from a Maxmillions draw, splitting the win with Roy G., a player in Surrey, B.C. who purchased his ticket on PlayNow.com.

Tucker bought his ticket at Charlie’s Grocery in Vernon.

“It has been surreal. I couldn’t believe it,” said Tucker.

Tucker says he also enjoys working around his home and yard, and that’s where he was when he found out he had purchased a winner.

“I love my lifestyle – I’m not a big spender,” he said about his incredible win. “It’s more financial security."