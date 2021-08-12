Crazy Creek Gorge fire sees increase in activity, more expected

Photo: File photo

There was an increase in fire activity at the Crazy Creek Gorge Forest Service Road wildfire Wednesday.

And crews are bracing for more activity today.

“Crews worked overnight to monitor and conducted small scale ignitions to Queest Village with the objective to secure the area,” said a statement on the BC Wildfire Service page. “The fire did spot over in two areas over the road during the night. Structure protection personnel also worked overnight to monitor equipment setup on structures. With today's weather forecast, the active fire behaviour is expected to continue today.”

Crews will be working to secure and monitor the area above the structures and hand ignitions may occur where appropriate.

Structural protection is set up in Pete Martin Bay and Queest. The units are fully operational. Additional units within these communities, are planned to be set up today, August 11th.

Heavy equipment has established a machine guard around Pete Martin Bay along with a hand-cut fuel free guard. A small hand-ignition operation took place on Aug. 7 on the north end to reinforce the guards and limit the spread of the fire towards the communities of Pete Martin Bay and Queest.

Crews have also started working directly on the fire perimeter, heading upslope from Pete Martin Bay with a hose-lay.

Work is also underway on a machine-made contingency guard, further south from the fire that would help limit the growth southwards down the Anstey Arm, if required.

Helicopters will continue to support operations with bucketing activities when required.