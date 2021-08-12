Fire west of Revelstoke expected to see more activity due to weather

Photo: BCWS

Increased fire activity is expected today at the Three Valley Lake wildfire burning west of Revelstoke.

The BC Wildfire Service said the “fire held (Wednesday) despite the weather conditions. Due to today's weather forecast, there may be increased fire behaviour observed on this fire.”

Crews will be working today on the west side of the fire, establishing a hose-lay to help contain the fire from moving west near Highway 1.

A thermal imaging scan was completed on Aug. 10 along the south and west sides of the fire, nearest to the highway. This scan will provide location information for hot spot targets that crews will action.

Helicopters are available to bucket if required to minimize potential impact to Highway 1. Since Aug. 8, there has has been lower fire behaviour observed on this fire.

Smoke from this incident is visible from the highway and the Three Valley Gap tourist area. Motorists travelling on this highway are being asked to not slow down or stop.

Much of the fire is burning is steep and unworkable ground that is unsafe for firefighters to work on the ground. BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor this fire and helicopters will be sent to bucket on this fire if required and conditions allow.