Wildfire near Sicamous seeing more activity with hot, windy weather

Photo: BCWS

As expected due to hot temperatures and wind, the Two Mile Road wildfirefire has grown.

The BC Wildfire Service said with Wednesday's increased fire behaviour, there was growth in the north east corner and the area will be reassessed by officials.

“With today's weather forecast, active fire behaviour expected for this fire,” the BCWS said on its website Aug. 12.

But the cooler weather and a little bit of rain last week helped fire crews make some “excellent progress” on the west side of the fire securing the flank above Sicamous.

Because of this structure protection has been removed from all structures. Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards. Crews have been actioning areas of heat from the thermal imaging scan on the west side of the fire.

On the north side of the fire crews are creating guards and working inwards from the perimeter. Heavy equipment is supporting these efforts where terrain allows.

Evacuation Alerts remain in place by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The Alert area includes all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake. It also includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including the community of Swansea Point.

People are being reminded to stay away from the area where helicopters and air tankers are drawing water from the lake.