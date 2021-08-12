City of Vernon has to turn off water in Okanagan Landing to fix broken water main

Photo: Contributed

The taps are about to run dry for some Vernon residents.

A water main break along Okanagan Landing Road requires emergency repairs and while those repairs are underway, a temporary water outage will be experienced by a portion of residences in the Okanagan Landing area.

Starting at approximately 1 p.m., residences in the 5800 – 6200 blocks of Okanagan Landing Road and along Harbour Heights Road will experience a water service interruption.

The service interruption is expected to last approximately four to six hours.

Residences in the following areas will experience reduced water service and should note the water interruption area could expand without notice:

Properties west of the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Road to the border of the Outback

Longacre area

Sunset Properties

Whitepoint Road

Predator Ridge

All residents in the affected areas are asked to make necessary arrangements to have a short-term water supply available before the interruption begins - such as filling bathtubs, pots and containers - and to conserve water use as much as possible to reduce impact to the system.

In anticipation of this temporary service change, City Operations and Fire Rescue Services have reviewed the available water resources for the Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge areas and have confirmed the area reservoirs are full and available for use and have contingency plans in place in case of emergency.

The City will provide an update when the repairs are complete and water service has been restored to impacted residences.

When water service resumes, people may experience turbidity in the water. If this occurs, run the cold water for up to five minutes to clea water lines.