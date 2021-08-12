Evening winds Wednesday kicked up activity at fire near Mabel Lake

Photo: BCWS

Evening winds fanned the flames of the Bunting Creek wildfire near Mabel Lake.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service said “due to current weather conditions, the natural fire behaviour is more active and increased visible smoke is a result of this.”

The Bunting Road wildfire recently merged with the Tsuius Creek wildfire and the out-of-control blaze is now mapped at 4733.7 hectares.

The BCWS was planning to conduct a controlled burn today if conditions were favourable, but there is not word yet if that burn will go ahead.

A post on the BCWS website Wednesday Aug. 11 said crews had been making significant progress on the west side of the fire nearest to Mabel Lake.

“A machine guard was constructed to protect structures along Mabel Lake Forest Service Road. A thermal imaging scan was completed on the west side on Aug. 10, which will provide location information for hot spot targets that crews will action on Aug. 11.

“On the southwest corner of the fire planning is underway for crews to work directly on the fire perimeter where machines cannot operate in the steep terrain to the south. Machine guard is being constructed where safe to do so.”

The evacuation order issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan remains in place for the 6,000 - 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, including Cottonwoods and Cascade Beach Recreation Site. The evacuation alert also remains in place for the 3,300 - 6,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.