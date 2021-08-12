'This is a catastrophic event': White Rock Lake wildfire will grow in coming days

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Pushing back against criticism in the management of the White Rock Lake wildfire, the provincial government has invited media to the Vernon fire camp to show off the mammoth effort that is going into controlling the blaze.

“This is a catastrophic event. This isn’t just a wildfire,” said BCWS incident commander Mark Healey. “This is something that is, I think it is new for everybody.”

Healey said in nearly three decades of fighting fires, he has never seen the forest as dry as it is right now.

He suggested crews would be in for a difficult next week, with hot and dry weather through the weekend expected to be followed by winds.

“The fire behaviour that we are seeing out there, it is beyond extreme in my opinion,” he said, adding “this fire will grow, for sure. It will grow and we take it day by day.”

On the eastern flank of the fire, above Westside Road, Healey said the fire “is literally in people’s backyards and has been for a number of days.”

“We have structural protection units in there along with heavy equipment and wildland firefighters in conjunction to help prevent further from happening.”

He did not provide specifics on what areas along Westside Road are most threatened.

Healey also addressed criticism on social media that not enough is being done to contain the fire.

“When I hear that not enough is being done, that hits me in the heart. And it not only hits me, but it hits every firefighter on the ground,” he said.

“That is the hardest thing to hear, when we work extremely long hours over an extremely long summer. The crews on the ground, they are young millennials who live on social media, and they are not taking this well, the message that gets out there. I worry about them for that reason.”

Jamie Jeffreys, director of partnerships and strategic engagement for the BC Wildfire Service, also noted that the agency is “quite concerned” about some of the critical stories recently published.

Responding to claims from residents who stayed behind in evacuation zones who said fire resources were not present, deputy minister of Forests Rick Manwaring said crews are there but are constantly on the move.

As of right now, there are 195 wildland firefighters, 119 structural firefighters, 15 helicopters, 15 danger tree fallers, 73 pieces of heavy equipment and logistics/support staff assigned to the fire.

UPDATE 10:50 a.m.

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire the Township of Spallumcheen has issued an evacuation alert for the following areas due to the White Rock Lake wildfire:

Round Lake Road

South Side of Grandview Flats Road

All of Grandview Flats Road North

Page Road to the Southern boundary of Spallumcheen

All of Stepping Stones

All of Larkin Cross Road

Residents are urged to be prepared to leave their home on short notice by getting grab-and-go bags ready. The bags should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medications, emergency plan, copies of important documents and important mementos.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says today's 10 a.m. news conference on the White Rock Lake fire will be starting 10-15 minutes late.

Story coming...

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting an increase in fire activity on the White Rock Lake fire.

The evidence can be seen in Kelowna, where ash has been falling since late Wednesday.

BCWS says increased smoke will be seen in the vicinity of Naswhito Creek on the southeast flank of the fire. The eastern tip of the blaze is just west of Banks road.

A finger of fire moved about 1.5KM to the south on the south flank last night and was 4KM north of Fintry.

Multiple helicopters have been working to drop buckets of water on hot spots and skimmers and air tankers are on standby if needed today.

As of last night, the fire had not crossed lines in the Paxton Valley on the north side.

Evacuation alerts remain in effect in parts of the Regional District of Central Okanagan, and local crews are working to protect infrastructure.

“North Westside Fire Rescue firefighters continue their hard work for the residents of RDCO’s Northwest side, including areas along Westside Rd, Westshore Estates, and Upper and Lower Killiney Beach,” says Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief.

“Fire retardant has been put down in and around utilities, sprinklers have been set up in multiple neighbourhoods, and water has been tested in multiple locations.”

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is facing increasingly hostile weather on the lines of the White Rock Lake fire.

Temperatures in Vernon are expected to hit 32 C Thursday with relative humidity dropping to the upper teens during the afternoon.

Details on the progress against the fire trickled out Wednesday as BCWS worked to adjust communications in an effort to offer more details for the distinct and spread out communities threatened by the fire.

Media are being invited to the Vernon fire camp Thursday morning for an in-person briefing with fire officials and the deputy forests minister. Castanet will provide live coverage.

New mapping published late Wednesday night shows the fire has grown to just under 58,000 hectares.

The fire has been at its most active recently in the Naswhito drainage, where it moved several hundred metres on Tuesday night. The new mapping shows the finger of the fire moving down the Naswhito has reached Banks Road.

Crews have, however, been holding the main east flank of the fire above Westside Road.

“Where conditions are suitable, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter,” BCWS said Wednesday.

There was an increase in fire activity Wednesday afternoon and evening, but BCWS has not yet reported on any possible growth.

“With temperatures remaining high fire behavior can become erratic. The fire is expected to move tonight and EOC personnel have noted aggressive fire behavior on the eastern flank,” said the Okanagan Indian Band on Wednesday afternoon.

On the northern flank of the fire, crews are believed to have completed a contingency line on the Martine FSR to protect the Paxton Valley. Crews are also working on containment along Grange FSR to Adelphi Road.

Containment objectives are also ongoing on the south and west flanks.

There are currently 163 wildland firefighters, 63 pieces of heavy equipment, 15 danger tree assessors/fallers, 14 helicopters, 119 structural protection crew members, six structure protection trailers, and 32 structural protection fire trucks assigned to the fire.