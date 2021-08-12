Vernon's Towne Theatre getting ready for September re-opening

Since it opened in 1929 Vernon's Towne Theatre has entertained countless thousands of people.

And it will soon be doing it again.

The theatre is under the management of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society and there are plans to re-open the theatre in September.

But first, the society is doing some renovations to the aging building, but without losing the flair of days gone by.

“We are undergoing some great renovations to spruce the place up,” said Scott John, with the society. “We are trying to keep it as historical as possible while still giving it a facelift.”

John said the theatre will keep doing traditional movies as it has for decades, but the society is planning to add more entertainment to the storied building.

The society has hired Hanna Vorlicek as general manager and director of arts and programming who John said has “decades of experience in the live music industry so she is hoping to set us up to do more live events.”

And helping to clean up the old building was Vernon-based Total Restoration.

Owner Conan Eckert said working on the nearly 100-year-old facility was a unique experience.

“It's got a lot of history in it. We've uncovered little tokens under the carpets and stuff like old tickets from back in the day, so it's been kind of cool what we have found in little spots,” said Eckert.

Eckert said it has been an exciting project to be involved in.